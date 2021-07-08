REBusinessOnline

West Star Arranges Sale of 305,000 SF Airport Commerce Park in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Texas

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Montgomery, Texas-based brokerage firm West Star Marketing Group has arranged the sale of Airport Commerce Park, a 305,000-square-foot office flex property in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. The property is situated on 16.3 acres at 5950 Sam Houston Parkway. Fort Worth-based Fort Acquisitions purchased the property from Houston-based Redhorn Capital for an undisclosed price. Tom Clarkson of West Star brokered the deal.

