West Star Marketing Brokers Sale of 142,000 SF Office Building in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Montgomery, Texas-based West Star Marketing Group has brokered the sale of a 142,000-square-foot office building located on an 8.3-acre site within Westchase Business Park in Houston. The property is situated along Richmond Avenue in Houston’s Westchase district. A partnership between ABE Richmond LLC and Pinnacle West LLC purchased the asset from Houston-based Miracles Inc. for an undisclosed price. Tom Clarkson of West Star brokered the deal.