REBusinessOnline

West Star Marketing Brokers Sale of 142,000 SF Office Building in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Montgomery, Texas-based West Star Marketing Group has brokered the sale of a 142,000-square-foot office building located on an 8.3-acre site within Westchase Business Park in Houston. The property is situated along Richmond Avenue in Houston’s Westchase district. A partnership between ABE Richmond LLC and Pinnacle West LLC purchased the asset from Houston-based Miracles Inc. for an undisclosed price. Tom Clarkson of West Star brokered the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews