ENCINITAS, CALIF. — West Village has completed the disposition of Rancho Santa Fe Plaza, a shopping center located at 162 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road in Encinitas, a northern suburb of San Diego. Corona del Mar-based Space Investment Partners acquired the asset for $26 million.

Harvest Ranch Market anchors the 60,492-square-foot retail center. The new owners are planning major enhancements and aesthetic improvements to the property.

Mike Moser of Retail Insite represented the seller in the deal.