West Virginia Enters Next Phase of State’s Reopening Plan, Including Movie Theaters and Casinos

Posted on by in Retail, Southeast, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday allowed movie theaters and casinos in the state to reopen. Theaters are required to operate with social distancing guidelines in place, including limiting the theater occupancy that will allow for proper distancing, adjusting common area layouts to allow for a six-foot distance between patrons who do not live together, encouraging all patrons and employees to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and encouraging patrons to purchase tickets in advance to limit cash transactions.

For casinos, occupancy must be limited to 50 percent capacity based on the fire code. Furthermore, operators must adjust the layout of the casino to implement social distancing of at least six feet between individuals who do not live together, limit the number of players at tables to allow for social distancing and close common areas where employees or players may congregate.

Justice also approved the state’s plans for reopening adult sports facilities, including indoor tennis courts, racquetball courts, outdoor basketball courts and similar venues beginning today. Youth sports practices may also resume today. Private campgrounds and state park campgrounds, cabins and lodges will open to out of state guests beginning Wednesday, June 10.

