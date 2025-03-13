Westar Associates Sells 96,380 SF Foothill Park Plaza in Monrovia, California

MONROVIA, CALIF. — Newport Beach, Calif.-based Westar Associates has completed the disposition of Foothill Park Plaza, a neighborhood shopping center in Monrovia, to Phillips Edison & Co. for an undisclosed price. Developed in 1985, the 96,390-square-foot center is occupied by Vons, Chase Bank, Wendy’s, Blaze Pizza, Baskin Robbins and See’s Candies. Pete Bethea, Rob Ippolito and Glen Rudy of Newmark represented the seller, which has owned, leased and managed the property for the last 40 years through its affiliated companies.