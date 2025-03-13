Thursday, March 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Westar Associates Sells 96,380 SF Foothill Park Plaza in Monrovia, California

by Amy Works

MONROVIA, CALIF. — Newport Beach, Calif.-based Westar Associates has completed the disposition of Foothill Park Plaza, a neighborhood shopping center in Monrovia, to Phillips Edison & Co. for an undisclosed price. Developed in 1985, the 96,390-square-foot center is occupied by Vons, Chase Bank, Wendy’s, Blaze Pizza, Baskin Robbins and See’s Candies. Pete Bethea, Rob Ippolito and Glen Rudy of Newmark represented the seller, which has owned, leased and managed the property for the last 40 years through its affiliated companies.

You may also like

Reports: Signorelli Co. to Undertake 850,000 SF Retail...

JLL Brokers Sale of 412-Unit Nova Apartments in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 265-Unit Self-Storage...

Signature Acquisitions Buys 100,010 SF Office Building in...

Onward Investors Takes Full Ownership of 12-Story Office...

MMCC Arranges $16.8M in Refinancing for Le Noble...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 218,648 SF Birch Commerce...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.3M Sale of Mixed-Use...

Revitalization Unlimited Acquires 34,160 SF Mixed-Use DeGraff Building...