Monday, April 3, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Esencia Commons, a 175,000-square-foot retail center in Rancho Mission Viejo, will feature a supermarket, fitness center, gas station and other retail and restaurant spaces.
CaliforniaDevelopmentRetailWestern

Westar Plans 175,000 SF Esencia Commons Retail Center in Rancho Mission Viejo, California

by Jeff Shaw

RANCHO MISSION VIEJO, CALIF. — Westar Associates has released plans for Esencia Commons, a 175,000-square-foot retail center in Rancho Mission Viejo. 

Upon completion, the property will feature a supermarket, fitness center, gas station and other retail and restaurant spaces. 

Groundbreaking for the project — which will be located within a 50-acre mixed-use development that includes an apartment community, business park, self-storage facilities and planned medical offices — is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year. Westar will manage the property and has begun leasing efforts for the center.

You may also like

Brightview Opens 196-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Herndon,...

McHugh Construction, Brown & Momen Complete $24.3M Affordable...

Colliers Brokers $9.2M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.7M Sale of Kiddie...

HTG, AM Affordable Housing Break Ground on $23.5M...

Giant Food, Nalley Fresh Open In-Store Restaurant in...

TTM Purchases 248,841 SF HHLA Retail Center in...

BWE Arranges $35M Refinancing for Shopping Center in...

Simon, José Andrés Plan Three Restaurants in Las...