Westar Plans 175,000 SF Esencia Commons Retail Center in Rancho Mission Viejo, California

RANCHO MISSION VIEJO, CALIF. — Westar Associates has released plans for Esencia Commons, a 175,000-square-foot retail center in Rancho Mission Viejo.

Upon completion, the property will feature a supermarket, fitness center, gas station and other retail and restaurant spaces.

Groundbreaking for the project — which will be located within a 50-acre mixed-use development that includes an apartment community, business park, self-storage facilities and planned medical offices — is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year. Westar will manage the property and has begun leasing efforts for the center.