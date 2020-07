Westbridge Brokers $1.1M Sale of Residential Development Site in Brooklyn

13,556-square-foot residential development site at 3602 Holland Ave. in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. The property is zoned for the development of a 20-unit multifamily building. Menachem Babayov of Westbridge Realty represented the buyer, SHG 3602 LLC, and Steven Westreich represented the seller, Chukwuemeka Dike.