REBusinessOnline

Westbridge Brokers $4.8M Sale of Multifamily Building in Queens

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Westbridge Realty Group has brokered the $4.8 million sale of a multifamily property in the Woodside neighborhood of Queens. Located at 39-26 62nd St., the property features 26 units. Alexandra Rossland of Westbridge represented the seller, 39-26 62nd Street LLC. Jonathan Bichoupan of Westbridge procured the buyer, a private individual. The sales price was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult