Westbridge Brokers $4.8M Sale of Multifamily Building in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Westbridge Realty Group has brokered the $4.8 million sale of a multifamily property in the Woodside neighborhood of Queens. Located at 39-26 62nd St., the property features 26 units. Alexandra Rossland of Westbridge represented the seller, 39-26 62nd Street LLC. Jonathan Bichoupan of Westbridge procured the buyer, a private individual. The sales price was not disclosed.