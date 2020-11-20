Westbridge Realty Brokers Sale of 300-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Westbridge Realty Group has brokered the sale of a 300-unit self-storage facility located at 88 Ninth St. in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn for $6.5 million. The site spans 40,200 square feet. Alexandra Rossland and David Marciano of Westbridge represented the seller, Charles Devito of Chuck Realty Corp., in the transaction. David Marciano of Westbridge represented the buyer, Insite Property Group, a California-based self-storage operator and manager that will continue to run the facility.