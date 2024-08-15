Westchester County Approves $35M Bond Financing for Renovations at Sarah Lawrence College

YONKERS, N.Y. — The Westchester County Local Development Corp. has approved $35 million in tax-exempt bond financing to fund various renovations at Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers. The 44-acre liberal arts school was founded as a women’s learning institution in 1926 but became coeducational in 1968. The financing will cover renovation and rehabilitation of The Siegel Building, the performing arts center, the Bates Building and various athletic facilities. Proceeds would also be used to purchase and renovate the building at 8 Oak Bend, as well as to upgrade campus-wide information technology hardware, infrastructure, machinery, equipment and other items of personal property.