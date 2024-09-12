Westchester County Approves $94M Affordable Housing Project in Ossining, New York

OSSINING, N.Y. — The Independent Development Agency of Westchester County has approved a $94 million affordable housing project in Ossining, about 35 miles north of Manhattan. The site at 30 Water St. formerly housed the operations of Village Department of Public Works. The new development will consist of two buildings with 109 units that will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Floor plans will include 40 one-bedroom units, 60 two-bedroom apartments and 9 three-bedroom residences, and the property will also house 3,745 square feet of retail space and 3,968 square feet of community meeting space. Amenities will include a rooftop deck, fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. Locally based firm WBP Development LLC will develop the property. Construction is scheduled to begin in October and to be complete in 2027.