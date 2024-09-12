Thursday, September 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
30-Water-St.-Ossining-New-York
The new affordable housing project in Ossining, New York, is expected to create over 100 construction jobs. As part of the project, the development team will also construct a linear park along the Sing Sing Kill greenway, cleaning up a brownfield site in the process.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Westchester County Approves $94M Affordable Housing Project in Ossining, New York

by Taylor Williams

OSSINING, N.Y. — The Independent Development Agency of Westchester County has approved a $94 million affordable housing project in Ossining, about 35 miles north of Manhattan. The site at 30 Water St. formerly housed the operations of Village Department of Public Works. The new development will consist of two buildings with 109 units that will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Floor plans will include 40 one-bedroom units, 60 two-bedroom apartments and 9 three-bedroom residences, and the property will also house 3,745 square feet of retail space and 3,968 square feet of community meeting space. Amenities will include a rooftop deck, fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. Locally based firm WBP Development LLC will develop the property. Construction is scheduled to begin in October and to be complete in 2027.

You may also like

Camber, Wheelock Complete 147,000 SF Industrial, Life Sciences...

JLL Arranges $13.6M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Outdoor...

Colliers Brokers $5.4M Sale of Retail Strip Center...

NAI DiLeo-Bram Negotiates Sale of 30,000 SF Industrial...

Topgolf to Open Two-Level Venue in Panama City...

Ascendant Development Delivers 11-Story Apartment Tower in Nashville

Branch Properties to Develop 57,851 SF Publix-Anchored Shopping...

Lincoln Property Co. Breaks Ground on 1 MSF...

Hunt Provides LIHTC Financing for Rehabilitation, Expansion of...