The Critical Care Tower at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York, is scheduled for a 2026 completion.
Westchester Medical Breaks Ground on $220M Healthcare Project in Valhalla, New York

by Taylor Williams

VALHALLA, N.Y. — Westchester Medical Center Health Network has broken ground on a The Critical Care Tower, a $220 million healthcare project that will be located on the provider’s campus in Valhalla, about 30 miles north of Manhattan. Dubbed the “Tower to Heal,” the five-story, 162,000-square-foot building will be situated adjacent to Westchester Medical Center’s main tower and will house 128 private patient rooms. The project is expected to create almost 800 construction jobs and about 125 permanent jobs. Completion is slated for 2026.

