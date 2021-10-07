REBusinessOnline

Westcore Acquires 210,887 SF Industrial Property in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Cedar-Port-Baytown

The industrial property located at the corner of FM 1405 and Oscar Nelson Junior Drive in Baytown totals 210,887 square feet.

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — San Diego-based investment firm Westcore has acquired, a 210,887-square-foot industrial property in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The newly built property, which is located within the Cedar Port Industrial Park master-planned development near Port Houston, features 32-foot clear heights, 200-foot truck court depths and an ESFR sprinkler system. Jason Tangen and Barrett Gibson of Colliers International represented the seller, metro Houston-based NIT Industrial, in the transaction. Westcore was self-represented.

