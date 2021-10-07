Westcore Acquires 210,887 SF Industrial Property in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

The industrial property located at the corner of FM 1405 and Oscar Nelson Junior Drive in Baytown totals 210,887 square feet.

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — San Diego-based investment firm Westcore has acquired, a 210,887-square-foot industrial property in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The newly built property, which is located within the Cedar Port Industrial Park master-planned development near Port Houston, features 32-foot clear heights, 200-foot truck court depths and an ESFR sprinkler system. Jason Tangen and Barrett Gibson of Colliers International represented the seller, metro Houston-based NIT Industrial, in the transaction. Westcore was self-represented.