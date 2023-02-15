REBusinessOnline

Westcore Acquires 242,320 SF Industrial Property in Denton, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DENTON — San Diego-based investment firm Westcore has acquired Denton Point, a 242,320-square-foot industrial property in North Texas. Situated on 18.6 acres, the newly constructed buildings feature rear-load configurations, 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, 86 trailer parking spaces and dock-high loading doors. At the time of sale, Denton Point was fully leased to DHL, Lowe’s Home Center and Muenster Milling. The seller was a joint venture between Boston-based TA Associates and Dallas-based Holt Lunsford. Jonathan Bryan, Randy Baird and Taylor Hare of CBRE brokered the deal.





