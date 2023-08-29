Westcore Acquires 3.5 MSF Industrial Portfolio in California

CHINO, VALENCIA AND LIVERMORE, CALIF. — Westcore has acquired the Odyssey Portfolio, a 3.5 million-square-foot industrial portfolio across Chino, Valencia and Livermore. The price was not disclosed.

The portfolio includes:

Nine buildings with nine tenants, totaling 1.5 million square feet in Chino.

Four buildings with five tenants, totaling 742,558 square feet in Valencia.

Three buildings with two tenants, totaling 1.3 million square feet in Livermore.

The industrial buildings are all fully occupied with staggered lease expirations that will enable Westcore to drive value and make capital improvements to the properties. Current tenants include Pharavite, Tesla, Draxlmaier Automotive, Coca-Cola and Schlage.

Steve Silk, Jay Borzi, Adam Pastor and Christina Buhl of Eastdil Secured represented the undisclosed seller, while Westcore was self-represented in the deal.