Westcore Acquires 301,120 SF Distribution Center in Rockwall, Texas

ROCKWALL, TEXAS — San Diego-based investment firm Westcore has acquired Rockwall Distribution Center, a 301,120-square-foot industrial property located on the eastern outskirts of Dallas. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths, ESFR sprinklers, 68 dock-high loading doors and 62 trailer parking spots. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey and Dom Espinosa of Newmark, along with Matt Dornak and Ryan Wolcott of Stream Realty Partners, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The facility was roughly 70 percent leased at the time of sale to an unnamed tenant.