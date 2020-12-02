REBusinessOnline

Westcore Acquires 45 Acres in Western Phoenix for Build-to-Suit Distribution Center

Located at the Thomas and Citrus roads in Goodyear, Ariz., the 721,156-square-foot, build-to-suit distribution facility is scheduled for delivery in June 2021.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Westcore has purchased approximately 45 acres of land at Thomas and Citrus roads near Interstate 10 and Loop 303 in Goodyear. First Industrial sold the land parcel for $11.2 million.

Westcore plans to break ground immediately to construct a 721,156-square-foot, build-to-suit distribution facility for a national third-party logistics company. The completed cross-dock building will feature 36-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and secure site trailer storage capacity. Completion is slated for June 2021.

