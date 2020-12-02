Westcore Acquires 45 Acres in Western Phoenix for Build-to-Suit Distribution Center

Located at the Thomas and Citrus roads in Goodyear, Ariz., the 721,156-square-foot, build-to-suit distribution facility is scheduled for delivery in June 2021.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Westcore has purchased approximately 45 acres of land at Thomas and Citrus roads near Interstate 10 and Loop 303 in Goodyear. First Industrial sold the land parcel for $11.2 million.

Westcore plans to break ground immediately to construct a 721,156-square-foot, build-to-suit distribution facility for a national third-party logistics company. The completed cross-dock building will feature 36-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and secure site trailer storage capacity. Completion is slated for June 2021.

The project team includes Merit Partners, Butler Design Group, Hunter Engineering and Stevens-Leinweber Construction.