Westcore Acquires 519,905 SF Industrial Property in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — San Diego-based investment firm Westcore has acquired Railhead Business Station, a four-building, 519,905-square-foot industrial property in North Fort Worth. The property, which was built in phases between 2000 and 2007 within the 366-acre Railhead Industrial Park, was fully leased to 11 tenants at the time of sale. Seth Koschak and Matteson Hamilton of Stream Realty Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Westcore was self-represented. The sales price was not disclosed.