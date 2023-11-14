Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Located at 700 Milan Drive in Reno, Nev., the facility features 632,130 square feet of distribution space.
Westcore Acquires 632,130 SF Distribution Facility in Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center for $82.5M

by Amy Works

RENO, NEV. — Westcore has purchased a distribution facility within the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Reno from an undisclosed seller for $82.5 million.

Situated on 34 acres at 700 Milan Drive, the cross-loaded property features 632,130 square feet of distribution space, more than 200 trailer stalls, LEED Gold certification, ESFR sprinklers, energy-efficient lighting and recycled steel.

At the time of sale, the facility was fully leased. The property offers one-day truck service to seven states and proximity to Reno Tahoe International Airport and Union Pacific Intermodal Hub. The asset is adjacent to Gigafactory Nevada, Tesla’s $6.2 billion electric vehicle plant in the area.

