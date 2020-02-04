Westcore Acquires Dove Valley Business Center in Colorado for $23M

Dove Valley Business Center in Englewood, Colo., features 149,652 square feet of warehouse space.

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Westcore has purchased Dove Valley Business Center, a warehouse facility located at 14101 E. Otero Ave. in Englewood. Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group sold the property for $23 million.

The newly constructed asset features 149,652 square feet of Class A warehouse space. At the time of sale, the facility was 50 percent leased. Westcore plans to add approximately 1,000 square feet of speculative office space to the building.

Westcore was self-represented, while Bo Mills of JLL, along with Tyler Reed and Dominic DiOrio of Stream Realty Partners, represented the seller in the deal.