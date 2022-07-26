Westcore Acquires Eisenhauer Business Park in San Antonio for $36.6M

SAN ANTONIO — San Diego-based investment firm Westcore has acquired Eisenhauer Business Park, a 377,318-square-foot industrial development in San Antonio, for $36.6 million. The newly built, four-building property was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Building features include dock-high and grade-level loading doors and clear heights ranging from 28 to 32 feet. Michael Kent of Stream Realty Partners represented the seller, NIT Industrial, in the transaction. Westcore was self-represented.