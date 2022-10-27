Westcore Acquires Four-Building Central Logistics Industrial Campus in Phoenix for $93.5M

Bay Logistics occupies Building D North, a 76,189-square-foot, cold storage facility at Central Logistics industrial campus in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Westcore has purchased Central Logistics, a four-building industrial campus located in the Central Phoenix market of Arizona. Phoenix-based ViaWest Group sold the asset for $93.5 million.

Situated on 24.9 acres, Central Logistics offers a total of 1.1 million square feet of industrial space spread across four buildings with 32-foot clear heights.

Currently leased to Bay Logistics, the 76,189-square-foot cold storage facility Building D North offers 13 dock-high doors and one grade-level door. Waymo occupies the 72,349-square-foot Building D South, which features 10 dock-high doors, one grade-level door and ESFR sprinklers.

Ferguson occupies the 94,612-square-foot Building E, which offers a four-acre, fully secure concrete yard, two grade-level doors, 12 dock-high doors and ESFR sprinklers. Westcore plans to renovate the 165,518-square-foot Building B, which is currently vacant.

John Werstler, Cooper Fratt, Tanner Ferrandi and Connie Nelson of CBRE will market the property for lease.