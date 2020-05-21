Westcore Acquires Industrial Warehouse in Oakland for $40.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 8380 Pardee Drive in Oakland, Calif., the 155,000-square-foot industrial warehouse features cold storage space and 30-foot clear heights.

OAKLAND, CALIF. — San Diego-based Westcore has purchased a 155,000-square-foot industrial warehouse located at 8380 Pardee Drive in Oakland for $40.5 million.

Constructed in 2012, the fully leased distribution facility features 8,000 square feet of cold storage, 30-foot clear heights and ESFR fire suppression. The site is adjacent to the Oakland airport.

Tom Damaschino of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, while Richard Sutherland of The Sutherland Company represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.