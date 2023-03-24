Westcore Acquires Raceway Commerce Center in West Valley City, Utah for $52.2M

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — Westcore has purchased Raceway Commerce Center in West Valley City for $52.2 million. The two-building, 397,894-square-foot industrial property is located at 6075 W SR-201 Frontage Road and 2234 South 5900 West.

The brand-new, tilt-up construction center is 33 percent pre-leased to three tenants. Westcore plans to build out improvements for the tenants, and potentially build out two more spec office suites, one per building.

Westcore represented itself in the transaction. Phillip Eilers and Jon Schreck of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Brennan Investment Group.