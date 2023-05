FORT WORTH, TEXAS — San Diego-based investment firm Westcore has acquired three industrial buildings totaling 485,330 square feet in Fort Worth. Buildings 1, 2 and 4 within North Quarter 35, a development by M2G Ventures, were all fully leased at the time of sale. Seth Koschak and Matteson Hamilton represented the seller in the transaction. Westcore was self-represented. North Quarter 35 features a mix of shallow-bay, read-load and cross-dock buildings totaling 645,000 square feet.