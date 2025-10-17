Friday, October 17, 2025
Westcore Buys 1.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

SAN DIEGO — San Diego-based investment firm Westcore has purchased a portfolio of 12 industrial buildings totaling approximately 1.1 million square feet that are located throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The portfolio, which was 97 percent leased at the time of sale, comprises five properties in Grand Prairie, three in Arlington and four in Dallas. All buildings feature clear heights between 18 and 24 feet. Josh McArtor, Caitlin Clinton and Katie Bostic of Eastdil Secured represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Westcore was self-represented. The sales price was also not disclosed.

