Westcore Buys 108,927 SF Warehouse in Southern California for $16M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 28381 Vincent Moraga Drive in Temecula, Calif., the property offers 108,927 square feet of industrial space.

TEMECULA, CALIF. — Westcore has purchased a warehouse building located at 28381 Vincent Moraga Drive in Temecula. A private party sold the asset for $16 million.

The 108,927-square-foot property features 40- to 42-foot clear heights and an existing in-rack sprinkler system. The 6.6-acre site offers ample dock-high loading and a fully fenced and secured truck yard. The buyer plans to make several cosmetic and deferred maintenance improvements to the property, including new paint, drought-tolerant landscaping, a new roof and skylights, and interior enhancements to the existing office space.

Randy Lockhard of Newmark represented Westcore, while the seller was self-represented in the deal.

