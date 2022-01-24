REBusinessOnline

Westcore Buys 405,000 SF Halsey Business Park in Gresham, Oregon for $54.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Oregon, Western

GRESHAM, ORE. — Westcore has purchased Halsey Business Park, an industrial asset located at 18225-18557 NE Halsey St. in Gresham. New York-based DRA Advisors sold the property for $54.1 million.

American Direct, International Paper and Trailblazer Foods fully occupy the 405,000-square-foot facility.

Westcore was self-represented, while Buzz Ellis, Mark Detmer, Ryan Sitov and Tyler Sheils of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

