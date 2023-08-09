Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Hatcher Industrial Park in Glendale, Ariz., features a 519,167-square-foot facility and a 386,958-square-foot warehouse. (Photo credit: David Schacher Photography LLC)
Westcore Buys Hatcher Industrial Park in Glendale, Arizona for $92.7M

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Westcore has completed a $92.7 million acquisition of the 906,125-square-foot Hatcher Industrial Park from Ryan Cos. US. Westcore partnered with Ryan one year ago for the development of the property, and this transaction marks the completion of the project and sale.

Located in Glendale, the two-building industrial campus includes a 519,167-square-foot facility at 15101 W. Hatcher Road and a 386,958-square-foot asset at 15151 W. Hatcher Road. The warehouses feature 40-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, eight grade-level doors, 167 dock-high doors and ample parking, including electric vehicle parking.

Westcore is building out speculative office suites, equipping the buildings with full HVAC, LED warehouse lighting and dock packages with 40,000-pound-capacity levelers.

Ryan Cos. served as the developer and builder for Hatcher Industrial Park and Ryan A+E Inc. served as architect.

Tony Lydon, Marc Hertzberg, Riley Gilbert and Kelly Royle of JLL assisted with the transaction and are managing the leasing efforts for the property.

