Westcore Buys Two Distribution Warehouses in California from Kimco Realty for $108M

Rite Aid occupies the 508,000-square-foot warehouse at 1755 E. Beamer St. in Woodland, Calif., (pictured) and the 926,860-square-foot warehouse at 2801 West Ave. H in Lancaster, Calif.

LANCASTER AND WOODLAND, CALIF. — Westcore has acquired a two-property industrial portfolio, totaling more than 1.4 million square feet of space, located at 2801 West Ave. H in Lancaster and 1755 E. Beamer St. in Woodland. Kimco Realty Corp. sold the portfolio for $108 million.

Rite Aid occupies both distribution warehouses on 20-year leases. The Lancaster facility features 926,860 square feet and the Woodland property offers 508,000 square feet.

Darla Long, Barbara Emmons and Rebecca Perlmutter of CBRE represented the seller, while Westcore was self-represented in the transaction.

