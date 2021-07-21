REBusinessOnline

Westcore Expands Southern California Portfolio with $20M Industrial Acquisition in Camarillo

Located at 201 Flynn Road in Camarillo, Calif., the warehouse features 117,342 square feet of space.

CAMARILLO, CALIF. — Westcore has purchased a warehouse building located at 201 Flynn Road in Camarillo. Southern California-based Decker-Goetsch Properties sold the asset for $20 million.

The 117,342-square-foot facility is currently fully leased for more than eight years.

Darla Long, Barbara Perrier and Eric Cox of CBRE National Partners represented the seller, while Westcore represented itself in the transaction.

