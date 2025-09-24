Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Raceway-Commerce-West-Valley-City-UT
The Raceway Commerce Center in West Valley City, Utah, offers 397,894 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsColoradoIndustrialUtahWestern

Westcore Sells Two Industrial Facilities in Colorado, Utah

by Amy Works

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH AND ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Westcore has completed the disposition of The Raceway Commerce Center in West Valley City and Potomac Park I & II in Englewood to a partnership between Hyde Development and Mortenson Properties for an undisclosed price. Jeff Chiate, Will Strong, Michael Matchett, Phillip Eilers and John Schreck of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Joe Cesta, Tyler Carner and Jeremy Ballenger of CBRE, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

The properties are part of the National Core Industrial Portfolio, a multi-state portfolio totaling 2.4 million square feet across eight assets in six states.

Located at 6057 W. SR-201 Frontage Road and 2234 S. 5900 West in West Valley City, The Raceway Commerce Center offers 397,894 square feet of industrial space with a clear height of 32 feet, expansive truck courts and LED lighting. Located at 7955 and 7901 S. Potomac St. in Englewood, Potomac Park I & II offer 28-foot to 30-foot clear heights, dock-high and drive-in loading and ESFR fire sprinklers.

You may also like

David Sutherland Inc. Signs 187,013 SF Industrial Lease...

Apricus Acquires 9.2-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in...

Triten Real Estate Buys 140,181 SF Industrial Building...

Affinius Capital Provides $120M Loan for Refinancing of...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Residences at Brentwood...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $5.7M Sale of Northern...

Northmarq Provides $53.7M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in...

Partnership Opens 50-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Development in...

RA Centers Arranges $20M in Financing for Cheyenne...