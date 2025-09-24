Westcore Sells Two Industrial Facilities in Colorado, Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH AND ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Westcore has completed the disposition of The Raceway Commerce Center in West Valley City and Potomac Park I & II in Englewood to a partnership between Hyde Development and Mortenson Properties for an undisclosed price. Jeff Chiate, Will Strong, Michael Matchett, Phillip Eilers and John Schreck of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Joe Cesta, Tyler Carner and Jeremy Ballenger of CBRE, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

The properties are part of the National Core Industrial Portfolio, a multi-state portfolio totaling 2.4 million square feet across eight assets in six states.

Located at 6057 W. SR-201 Frontage Road and 2234 S. 5900 West in West Valley City, The Raceway Commerce Center offers 397,894 square feet of industrial space with a clear height of 32 feet, expansive truck courts and LED lighting. Located at 7955 and 7901 S. Potomac St. in Englewood, Potomac Park I & II offer 28-foot to 30-foot clear heights, dock-high and drive-in loading and ESFR fire sprinklers.