Westcore Sells West80 Industrial Property in Phoenix to KKR

Arizona, Industrial, Western

ABB Inc. occupies West80, a 380,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 8001 W. Buckeye Road in Phoenix. (Photo credit: Scott Sandler Photographic)

PHOENIX — Westcore has completed the disposition of West80, an industrial property located at 8001 W. Buckeye Road in southwest Phoenix. Affiliates of KKR acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 380,000 square feet, West80 features an ESFR sprinkler system, 36-foor clear heights, cross-dock loading, an office suite and a fully secured property with drive-around capabilities. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to ABB Inc., which signed a lease this spring to occupy the asset. The facility is near Phoenix’s main east-west transportation node, Interstate 10, as well as Loop 202.

Will Strong, Greer Oliver, Mike Haenel and Andy Markham of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while KKR was self-represented in the deal.

Westcore originally purchased the property from a joint venture between Phoenix-based Wentworth Property Co. and a private real estate fund managed by Dallas-based Crow Holdings Capital when construction was completed in August 2019.

