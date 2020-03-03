WestCorp, Nevada West Development Open 380-Unit Aviator Apartments in Henderson, Nevada

Located in Henderson, Nev., The Aviator features 380 apartments, a modern clubhouse with business center, two swimming pools and a fitness center and studio. (Image courtesy of WestCorp Property Management)

HENDERSON, NEV. — WestCorp Management Group, in partnership with Nevada West Development, has opened The Aviator, a multifamily community in West Henderson near the Henderson Executive Airport.

Located at 3660 St. Rose Parkway, The Aviator features 380 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging in size from 836 square feet to 1,390 square feet. Each unit offers quartz countertops, stainless and energy-efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and in-home washer and dryers. Additionally, the property offers Sky Suites, which are top-floor units that feature 12-foot coffered ceilings, Transom windows and three-panel glass slider walls in the living room.

The pet-friendly community features two swimming pools, a fitness center, sauna, steam room, clubhouse with business center, hammock garden, children’s playground, on-site dog park and pet wash. Carport parking and garages are also available for residents.

The Aviator is part of WestCorp’s line of Vivint Smart Home living spaces throughout Henderson. Vivint Smart Home living includes intelligent cameras with live doorbell video; doors that can be locked and unlocked remotely; smart thermostats; connected lights; and home security alarms, all of which can be remotely controlled via Vivint’s smart home app.