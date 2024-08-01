Westdale Receives $115M Loan for Refinancing of Texas Office, Multifamily Portfolio

DALLAS — Dallas-based Westdale Real Estate Investment & Management has received a $115 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of three commercial properties in Texas. The portfolio comprises Epic I, a 282,873-square-foot office building located in the Deep Ellum district of Dallas; Colonnade, a 168,255-square-foot office building located on the north side of San Antonio; and Woodmeade, a 304-unit multifamily property in Irving. The five-year loan carried a fixed interest rate of 7.11 percent and a 70 percent loan-to-value ratio. Giryes Capital Group, an intermediary that connects American borrowers and Israeli lenders, sourced the debt through Pando Cos., a Dallas-based company that is also owned and managed by Giryes founder and CEO Amir Giryes.