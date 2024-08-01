Thursday, August 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Epic-1-Dallas
Pictured is one of the office buildings at The Epic, a mixed-use development in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas and one of three properties in the portfolio.
LoansMultifamilyOfficeTexas

Westdale Receives $115M Loan for Refinancing of Texas Office, Multifamily Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Dallas-based Westdale Real Estate Investment & Management has received a $115 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of three commercial properties in Texas. The portfolio comprises Epic I, a 282,873-square-foot office building located in the Deep Ellum district of Dallas; Colonnade, a 168,255-square-foot office building located on the north side of San Antonio; and Woodmeade, a 304-unit multifamily property in Irving. The five-year loan carried a fixed interest rate of 7.11 percent and a 70 percent loan-to-value ratio. Giryes Capital Group, an intermediary that connects American borrowers and Israeli lenders, sourced the debt through Pando Cos., a Dallas-based company that is also owned and managed by Giryes founder and CEO Amir Giryes.

You may also like

Northmarq Secures $32M Refinancing for Build-to-Rent Residential Community...

Reynolds, Slabotsky Family Office Acquire Riverside Oaks Apartments...

Arrow Senior Living Acquires Eight Communities in Midwest...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.7M Sale of Multifamily...

The Social Lights Signs 11,000 SF Office Lease...

Rastegar Property Co. Unveils Plans for 318-Acre Master-Planned...

Rosewood Property Co. Breaks Ground on 338-Unit Buckley...

JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for 250,000 SF Warehouse...

Xtera Ltd. Signs 21,192 SF Industrial Lease in...