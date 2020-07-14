REBusinessOnline

Westdale, StreetLights Open 310-Unit Hamilton Apartments in Dallas’ Deep Ellum District

Hamilton-Dallas

The Hamilton, a new apartment community by local developer StreetLights Residential, totals 310 units. The property is located within The Epic, a mixed-use development by KDC and Westdale.

DALLAS — Westdale Real Estate Investment & Management and StreetLights Residential have opened The Hamilton, a 310-unit apartment community in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas. The 26-story building is located within The Epic mixed-use development and features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with custom cabinetry, floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in desks. Amenities include a pool, outdoor entertainment space with fire pits, resident bar, fitness center, media space and 23,000 square feet of attached retail and restaurant space. Rents for studio units start at $1,685 per month, according to apartments.com.

 

 

