Western Centers Sells Three-Property Retail Portfolio in Metro Denver for $30.3M

PARKER, AURORA AND LITTLETON, COLO. — Western Centers Inc. has sold a three-property retail portfolio in metro Denver to local investment firm CentrePoint Properties for $30.3 million. The portfolio includes the 56,000-square-foot Cottonwood Square in Parker, the 26,000-square-foot Bristol Pointe in Aurora and the 28,000-square-foot Foothill Green in Littleton.

Jon Hendrickson and Aaron Johnson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Craig Branton and Mickey Moran of Greystone, in partnership with Cushman & Wakefield’s Denver-based debt team, arranged acquisition financing for all three properties.