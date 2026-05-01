Western Kentucky University Board Approves Gilbane’s $350M Student Campus Housing Development Plan

BOWLING GREEN, KY. — The Western Kentucky University (WKU) Board of Regents has approved the “Elevate WKU” development plan with Gilbane Development Co., a global real estate development firm, to launch the first phase of a multi-year student housing initiative on the WKU campus in Bowling Green. The Kentucky Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Committee also approved the partnership this week. The $350 million initiative is the largest residential investment in WKU’s history, according to Gilbane.

Phase I of the development will replace Hugh Poland and Douglas Keen Halls with a new roughly 1,000-bed residential complex featuring suite-style options, community kitchens, collaborative lounges, expanded community spaces, tech-enabled learning environments and enhanced safety and accessibility features. The facility is expected to open in fall 2028.

Gilbane is developing the Elevate WKU master plan in a public-private partnership with the university under a 50-year ground lease model. Under the structure, WKU will enter into a ground lease with the Collegiate Housing Foundation (CHF) — a national 501(c)(3) organization — which will serve as owner and borrower. Gilbane and WKU have selected Inwood Management to oversee the day-to-day operations and physical maintenance of the Elevate WKU portfolio alongside the university’s Residence Life team.

Future phases will address renovations of existing halls, explore new living-learning models and “increasingly align residential design with WKU’s academic mission.” In all, the Elevate WKU plan includes construction of the new hall, defeasance of Student Life Foundation debt and repairs and renovations to existing facilities.