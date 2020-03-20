Western Midstream Signs 133,948 SF Office Lease in The Woodlands

Western Midstream Partners will occupy the top five floors of Woodlands Towers at The Waterway.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Energy firm Western Midstream Partners LP has signed a 133,948-square-foot office lease at The Woodland Towers at The Waterway in The Woodlands. Located within The Woodlands Town Center, the building features a two-story fitness center with basketball and volleyball courts, a 33,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, conference facilities and a café. Robert Parsley, Norman Munoz and Jillian Fredericks of Colliers International represented the landlord, The Howard Hughes Corp., which acquired the asset from Occidental Petroleum in late 2019, in the lease negotiations. James Bailey, Chad Beck and Rich Claussen of Cushman & Wakefield represented Western Midstream Partners.