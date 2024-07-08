Monday, July 8, 2024
Western Pacific Building Materials Signs 101,900 SF Industrial Lease in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Western Pacific Building Materials has signed a 101,900-square-foot industrial lease at Prologis Freeport Distribution Center Building 2 in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the building, which was constructed on 10.6 acres in 1985 and renovated in 1998. Joe Santaularia of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jeremy Kelly of Stream Realty Partners, along with internal agent Mitchell Pruitt, represented Prologis. The 227,394-square-foot building is now fully leased.

