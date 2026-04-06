Western Realco Buys Fully Entitled Industrial Development Site in Anaheim, California for $40.7M

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Western Realco has purchased a fully entitled, 12.1-acre industrial site on East Vermont Avenue in Anaheim from Rexford Industrial for $40.7 million. The buyer will immediately begin demolition and construction to develop a 256,046-square-foot Class A industrial building. Completion is slated for late 2027.

The new industrial building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 39 dock-high doors, an ESFR sprinkler system, 4,000 amps of power and a fully enclosed truck court.

Zach Niles, Louis Tomaselli and Steve Wagner of JLL represented the seller and buyer in the deal. Additionally, JLL was retained to market the new development for lease.