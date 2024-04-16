Western Retail Advisors Arranges $11.1M Sale of Retail Center in Peoria, Arizona

PEORIA, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based Western Retail Advisors has brokered the sale of 83 Marketplace, a newly built retail center located on the corner of 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road in Peoria, a suburb northwest of Phoenix. A franchisee of Hawaii-based Seven Brothers Burgers acquired the asset for $11.1 million.

Developed by Scottsdale-based Cavan Cos., 83 Marketplace features three buildings offering a total of 19,800 square feet. The buyer plans to open a Seven Brothers restaurant concept at the corner of the center. Other tenants of the property include Bourbon & Bones, The Stetson Social, F45 Training, Herbal Nail Bar, Salon Blissful and Heartland Dental.

Brian Gausden and Jake McClaughry of Western Retail Advisors represented the seller, Cavan Cos., while Scott Johnson of Omni Commercial represented the buyer in the transaction.