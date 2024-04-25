Western Retail Advisors Brokers $5.5M Sale of Avenue at Olive Park Retail Center in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based Western Retail Advisors has arranged the sale of Avenue at Olive Park, a retail property at 5814 W. Olive Ave. in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. A California family office sold the asset to 2015 K&A Kisidiaris Trust for $5.5 million.

McDonald’s, dd’s Discounts, Panda Express, Jack in the Box and Circle K are tenants at the fully occupied retail center.

Darrell Deshaw of Western Retail Advisors represented the seller, while Gabe Manzanares of Compass Commercial represented the buyer in the transaction.