Monday, April 10, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
CityPlace Four is an office building in Creve Coeur that was constructed in 2001.
DevelopmentMidwestMissouriOffice

Western Specialty Contractors Restores Parking Garage at 103,000 SF Office Building in Suburban St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

CREVE COEUR, MO. — Western Specialty Contractors is completing the final phases of restoration work on the parking garage at CityPlace Four, a 103,000-square-foot office building in the western St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur. Constructed in 2001, the four-story office building features a 339-space parking garage. A lack of maintenance, poor drainage and leaking planter boxes on the garage’s street-level concrete topping slab and a suspended deck had resulted in severe deterioration and water seepage into a parking area below. The garage has remained open during the multi-phase project. Phase III, which focuses on the garage’s southwest corner, will be completed this year. Phase IV on the northwest corner will be completed next year. ABS Consulting is the project engineer.

You may also like

KRE Group Breaks Ground on 239-Unit Multifamily Project...

Mag Mile Capital Merges with Myson, Becomes Publicly...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 221-Unit Self-Storage...

Cawley Chicago Brokers Sale of Assemblage of Properties...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 7,667 SF Retail Lease...

Hampshire Cos., Invesco to Develop 187,530 SF Industrial...

United Way Signs 41,815 SF Office Lease in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 48.1-Acre Build-to-Rent Development Site...

Azor-Led Partnership Breaks Ground on Wawa Gas Station...