Western Specialty Contractors Restores Parking Garage at 103,000 SF Office Building in Suburban St. Louis

CREVE COEUR, MO. — Western Specialty Contractors is completing the final phases of restoration work on the parking garage at CityPlace Four, a 103,000-square-foot office building in the western St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur. Constructed in 2001, the four-story office building features a 339-space parking garage. A lack of maintenance, poor drainage and leaking planter boxes on the garage’s street-level concrete topping slab and a suspended deck had resulted in severe deterioration and water seepage into a parking area below. The garage has remained open during the multi-phase project. Phase III, which focuses on the garage’s southwest corner, will be completed this year. Phase IV on the northwest corner will be completed next year. ABS Consulting is the project engineer.