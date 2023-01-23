REBusinessOnline

Western Specialty Contractors to Complete Restoration of Curtain Wall at Chicago’s Accenture Tower

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Accenture Tower rises 42 stories. The restoration of the curtain wall will be an ongoing project through 2025.

CHICAGO — Western Specialty Contractors-Chicago Facades Branch will complete a restoration of the curtain wall at Accenture Tower in Chicago. KBS owns the 42-story Class A office building, which totals nearly 1.5 million square feet. The property, completed in 1987 and formerly known as 500 West Madison, features 80,000 square feet of retail space and sits above the Ogilvie Transportation Center. The restoration of the curtain wall, a project expected to continue through 2025, includes the removal and replacement of the original 35-year-old sealants on the entire 588-foot building’s curtain wall and bridge over Canal Street. A curtain wall system on a building’s façade helps prevent leaks and protects against inclement weather. Project costs were not provided.

