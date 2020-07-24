Western Studio Services Sells 189,000 SF Creative Office/Industrial Campus in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Western Studio Services has completed the disposition of its creative office and industrial campus at 4561 Colorado Blvd. in Los Angeles. A joint venture between Captiva Partners, Avalon Investment Co. and a private investor acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

The front 146,000-square-foot building has a mid-century modern design with two-story offices, ample warehouse space and a third-level upper deck and community room. The rear 43,000-square-foot facility features an open, clear-span footprint with high ceiling clearance. The seller formerly occupied the property.

Matt Dierckman, David Harding, Greg Geraci and Billy Walk of CBRE represented the buyer and seller in the deal.