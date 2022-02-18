REBusinessOnline

Western Wealth Capital Acquires 245-Unit Bel Air K Station Apartments in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — Canadian investment firm Western Wealth Capital has acquired Bel Air K Station Apartment Homes, a 245-unit community in Plano that was built in 2001. According to Apartments.com, the pet-friendly property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 466 to 1,230 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, picnic area and a resident clubhouse. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

