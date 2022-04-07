REBusinessOnline

Western Wealth Capital Acquires 250-Unit Villas at Chase Oaks Apartments in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — Canadian investment firm Western Wealth Capital has acquired Villas as Chase Oaks, a 250-unit apartment community located north of Dallas in Plano that was originally built in 1986. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, sports court, fitness center, dog park, clubhouse and a package locker system. The seller was not disclosed. Western Wealth Capital plans to renovate the unit interiors and building exteriors.

