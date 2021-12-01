Western Wealth Capital Acquires 262-Unit Heather Ridge Apartments in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Canadian investment firm Western Wealth Capital has acquired Heather Ridge Apartment Homes, a 262-unit multifamily community in Arlington that was built in 1983. According to Apartments.com, the property features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 600 to 1,065 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, spa and picnic and grilling areas. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Western Wealth Capital plans to upgrade Heather Ridge’s unit interiors and building exteriors.