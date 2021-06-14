Western Wealth Capital Acquires 288-Unit Broadway Apartments in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Western Wealth Capital, an investment firm based in Vancouver, has acquired the 288-unit Broadway Apartment Homes in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. Built in 1982, the community features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as two pools, a fitness center and jogging trails. Bard Hoover, Nick Fluellen and David Fersing of Marcus & Millichap, along with Drew Kile and Joey Tumminello of Institutional Property Advisors, brokered the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.